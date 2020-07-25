Sections
Home / Cities / Cremation of Covid-19 victims takes a hit in Ludhiana as waiting list swells

Cremation of Covid-19 victims takes a hit in Ludhiana as waiting list swells

There are nearly 12 Covid-19 victims who are yet to be cremated

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:48 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The wait to cremate bodies of Covid-19 victims in Ludhiana is getting painfully longer. With just one electric crematorium bearing the burden of coronavirus deaths in the district, families are being forced to wait for up to three days to cremate their loved ones.

The body of Covid-19 patient Sanjeev Nagpal, 49, who died due to non-availability of a ventilator bed on Friday, will be kept in the mortuary for three days before it will be consigned to flames. Manjeet Nagpal, brother of Sanjeev, said, “My brother died after the DMC&H authorities informed us that there was no ventilator bed available in the hospital. We had decided to perform the cremation on Saturday, but when we reached the crematorium, we were told to wait till Monday.”

There are nearly 12 Covid-19 victims who are yet to be cremated, said Ranjodh Singh, president of Ramgharia Educational Trust, that is managing the crematorium located opposite to military complex at Dholewal.

The cremation ground is dedicated to cremate bodies of coronavirus victims.



“As per the Covid protocol, we could perform a maximum of four cremations a day. The authorities have shared a list of 12 victims, both from the district as well as outside the district, who have succumbed to the virus in the last couple of days. This has forced families to wait for up to three days to cremate their loved ones,” said Ranjodh.

He said that neighbouring districts of Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur and Faridkot are also diverting all cremations to Ramgharia crematorium.

He said that the trust has so far cremated 69 Covid-19 victims.

It was in April when Ranjodh had offered to cremate a Covid-19 victim after his kin had refused to perform the last rites.

The Ramgarhia Educational Trust had spared one LPG crematorium for this purpose.

“As the number of deaths is on the rise, we are planning to open another LPG operated chamber to speed up the cremation process,” said Ranjodh.

Covid-19 fear driving people away

Since the crematorium is bearing the burden of coronavirus deaths, residents have stopped bringing bodies of their loved ones who died in accidents or due to any ailment.

Some priests performing the last rites have been staying away from their families to keep them safe. “I am avoiding to visit home ever since I started performing the last rites. Sadly, the administration is not paying heed to our plight. We have not been provided prophylactic (preventive) treatment or an insurance cover,” said Pankaj.

Ranjodh said he has requested the authorities to provide an insurance cover to his four employees.

Victims’ families refuse to collect ashes after last rites

Ranjodh said that families of coronavirus victims have not been returning to the crematorium after the final rites to collect the ashes of their loved ones.

The ashes of 40 victims have not been collected by their families, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nawazuddin requests film critics to ‘make an exception’ for Dil Bechara
Jul 25, 2020 22:02 IST
This PS5 is 24-karat gold plated, and will definitely break your bank
Jul 25, 2020 21:59 IST
Mbappé has less than 3 weeks to recover for Atalanta game
Jul 25, 2020 21:55 IST
China slams ‘forced entry’ of US federal agents into its Houston consulate
Jul 25, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.