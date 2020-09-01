Sections
Cricketer’s son recovers from Chinese manjha injury

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh’s son Arjun Singh, 24, was severely injured after a Chinese manjha cut him in Ghaziabad on Independence Day. His upper lip was torn and his cheeks slashed leading to severe blood loss.

Now, two weeks later, he has recovered after a successful surgery that restored the shape, alignment and functions of the lips.

Arjun, a student of diploma in interior designing and fitness freak, said he was cycling from Delhi to Ghaziabad at 5.30 pm on August 15.

“I normally cycle around 90-100 km a day. I thought that since it was Independence Day, there would only be light traffic. I left East Delhi for Ghaziabad on my cycle. As I was crossing the Raj Nagar area, a kite with Chinese manjha crossed my path and cut my upper lip,” he said.



Arjun said he stopped the cycle and found his lips bleeding profusely.

“I was in need of medical help. A car driver stopped there but he refused to take me to hospital saying his car will get dirty. After some time, another car stopped there and the man took me to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali. The thread was stuck in my mouth and it was painful,” he said.

Meanwhile, someone lifted his cycle and drove away.

Dr. Manoj K Johar, Director & Head, Department of Plastic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali said, “With severe blood loss, the patient was in a very serious condition and his lip was badly injured. It required immediate surgery in order to restore function and for aesthetic outcome. Following all the safety precautions related to Covid-19, plastic surgery was successfully performed to restore the shape, alignment and functions of the lips.”

Maninder Singh was not available for comment.

