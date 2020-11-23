Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Crimes go up in Ludhiana as cop presence goes down post Diwali

Crimes go up in Ludhiana as cop presence goes down post Diwali

Only 4 cases of snatching, burglary and vehicle lifting were reported in the week before Diwali, while the week after recorded 14 such cases

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 00:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana police had deployed around 2,500 personnel across the city to control the law and order situation before Diwali. (HT FILE)

With police presence in the city visibly going down post Diwali, anti-social elements seem to be gaining momentum once again.

As many as four cases of snatching, two cases of vehicle lifting and eight cases of burglaries have been reported in the city since November 15.

The number of these crimes was much lower between November 9 and November 15, when the Ludhiana police had deployed around 2,500 personnel across the city to control the law and order situation amid the festive rush.

The police had also formed 120 patrolling teams and set up 125 checkpoints at various points in the city during this period. The security plan clearly worked and only four cases of snatching, burglary and vehicle lifting were reported in the week before Diwali.



However, as police withdrew its personnel from the city markets and other public places, the crimes starting going up again.

On November 17 alone, four cases of burglary and one case of snatching was reported in the city.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “The safety and security of citizens is our priority and we will increase patrolling and checkpoints in the coming days to deter such incidents.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Nov 22, 2020 23:39 IST
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 22:50 IST
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Nov 23, 2020 00:01 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST

latest news

Two more lose battle to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, count 22, 044
Nov 23, 2020 00:52 IST
Centre to rush more expert teams for Covid management; sending teams to Himachal, UP and Punjab
Nov 23, 2020 00:49 IST
Ludhiana plastic factory blaze: Firemen’s families rue bureaucratic apathy
Nov 23, 2020 00:49 IST
Maratha community to send 1L petitions to SC for vacation of stay on quota
Nov 23, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.