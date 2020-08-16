Sections
Home / Cities / Crop damage: Deepender seeks compensation for Haryana farmers

Crop damage: Deepender seeks compensation for Haryana farmers

On Sunday, Hooda visited eight villages of Sonepat’s Baroda constituency where fields have been inundated due to downpour.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Deepinder Hooda

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Sunday demanded compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rain that led to waterlogging in several parts of Sonepat and Rohtak.

Hooda visited eight villages of Sonepat’s Baroda constituency where fields have been inundated due to downpour.

“I urge the Haryana chief minister to provide adequate compensation to the farmers for their damaged crop at the earliest,” he added.

PEOPLE SET TO DEFEAT ‘ARROGANT GOVT’ IN BARODA



Interacting with reporters at Sonepat’s Gohana, Deepender said the people of Baroda have made up their mind to teach a lesson to the “arrogant Khattar government”.



“The ministers are asking the Baroda residents to become part of this government by electing their candidate in the upcoming bypoll. This clearly depicts the arrogance and mindset of the BJP-JJP people towards the Baroda voters. Every section of the society is unhappy with the rule of the BJP-JJP coalition government and they are eagerly waiting to defeat their candidate in the upcoming bypoll,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five rescued after fire in a Pitampura building
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
Vasai civic body waives permission fees for Ganpati pandals
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
19-year-old domestic help kills self, her family pelts stones at housing society
Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
Ensure social distancing is followed in revamp plan: Dharavii locals to state
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.