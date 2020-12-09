Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Crowding onlookers made bison rescue all but impossible to be safe

Crowding onlookers made bison rescue all but impossible to be safe

PUNE A male gaur (Indian bison) lost its way and wandered into Mahatma society in Kothrud at 8 am. The bison weighed 700kg to 800kg, was 5.5 feet in height and was around...

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 19:44 IST

By Prachi Bari,

PUNE A male gaur (Indian bison) lost its way and wandered into Mahatma society in Kothrud at 8 am. The bison weighed 700kg to 800kg, was 5.5 feet in height and was around three-four-years old.

According to forest officials, the gaur is listed as Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and is tagged as ‘vulnerable’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.

Despite the forest department succeeding in rescuing the animal from the urban area of Kothrud, the bison died later in captivity.

“The bison was rescued on the second attempt, as the first attempt in Mahatma Society failed when despite residents being informed to stay indoors, they crowded to see the bison. We used nets and a tranquiliser gun, but the bison jumped and ran. He kept on running from humans and the fast approaching vehicles, for 12km, until the forest officials finally managed to capture him, with crowds on all sides,” said Anil Khaire, head of the rehabilitation and rescue centre, Katraj.



“While treating him, the bison breathed his last. It was suffering from high pressure and myopathy , which is often a fatal, exertion- or stress-induced muscle degenerative condition affecting captured wild animals. The myopathy referred to relates to the muscle damage and weakness observed after a strenuous event,” said Rahul Patil, divisional forest official.

The officials feel the biggest hurdle in capturing and rescuing the bison was the crowd of people, and trying to get a closer look of the bison.

Retired forest official Sanjay Marne said, “When it comes to rescue or capture of wild animals, we have often maintained a good team of rescue workers and are equipped with enough tranquiliser guns and protection nets to cordon off the animal from running away. Here too, the officials had all their equipment, but the public is a major nuisance and causes lots of hurdles to a quiet rescue. It is a wild animal has not seen so many humans, hence, it tends to jump and run scared.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India playing key role against Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech
Dec 09, 2020 19:01 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
Opposition leaders meet President , demand repeal of farm laws
Dec 09, 2020 19:17 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

UP to have 35k Covid vaccine storage centres under CCTV watch: Adityanath
Dec 09, 2020 19:49 IST
US must lift sanctions off Iran’s oil sector, says Russian Minister
Dec 09, 2020 19:48 IST
Student names Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi as parents in exam admit card
Dec 09, 2020 19:47 IST
Crowding onlookers made bison rescue all but impossible to be safe
Dec 09, 2020 19:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.