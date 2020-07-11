CRPF man among 8 people test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana’s Panchkula

The district’s total climbed to 144. While 113 patients have been cured of the disease so far, one has succumbed to it.

Eight fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Panchkula on Saturday, taking the district’s total to 144. The number of active cases stands at 30.

Those who tested positive in Panchkula city are a 20-year-old man from Gandhi Colony in Sector 4 of Mansa Devi Complex, a 43-year-old man from Sector 5 in Mansa Devi Complex, a 41-year-old man from Sector 27 and a 15-year-old boy from Ashiyana in the Industrial Area, Phase 1.

Three patients are from Kalka: A woman, aged 19, and two men, aged 29 and 35. A 40-year-old personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force also tested positive in Pinjore.

While 113 patients have been cured of the disease so far, one has succumbed to it.