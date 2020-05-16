Sections
Home / Cities / CRPF trooper kills wife, 2 kids before committing suicide in UP’s Prayagraj

Updated: May 16, 2020 14:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. (Representative image)

A trooper of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shot dead his wife and two children before committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj late on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Bhuvnesh Chaubey, the station house officer of Tharwai police station, said Vinod Kumar Yadav belonged to CRPF’s 224 Battalion and was a driver. He hailed from Sirsa area of Meja tehsil of Prayagraj but lived at the CRPF Group Centre in Padila along with his family.

He shot dead his wife Vimla, 15-year-old son Sandeep and 12-year-old daughter Simran. He then committed suicide by shooting himself, he said.

“The exact reason behind the jawan’s actions is being ascertained but prima facie an argument and fight with his wife is believed to have been the trigger,” Chaubey said.



Senior district police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot as soon as the news of the incident reached them.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The family has also been informed about the incident and they are on their way, police said.

