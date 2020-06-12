Sections
Home / Cities / Cured residents join fight against Covid-19 in Pune

Cured residents join fight against Covid-19 in Pune

Pune: In an effort to spread awareness, Sangeeta Bhosale and Shenaj Sheikh, who were tested Covid-19 positive and recovered, are assisting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 18:58 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Pune: In an effort to spread awareness, Sangeeta Bhosale and Shenaj Sheikh, who were tested Covid-19 positive and recovered, are assisting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and visiting worst-affected areas appealing to residents to follow precautions and not panic.

PMC has appointed Covid-19 cured patients as brand ambassadors in the Dhole Patil ward office.

Sugar commissioner Saurabh Rao, appointed by the state government as Dhole Patil and Bhavani Peth ward office incharge, has started the concept in the city.

Rao said, “Residents showing symptoms related to Covid-19 generally do not come forward when administration and government agencies appealed to them. As there is a lot of fear regarding the virus spread, we decided to appoint cured patients as brand ambassadors and their strong emotional appeal has shown positive results.”



“They (brand ambassadors) are voluntarily helping us. Some of them accompany the health teams and speak to citizens in containment zones. We have even prepared videos and circulated it in among citizens living in high-risk areas,” he said.

Bhosale and Shaikh’s efforts is getting positive results in Tadiwala slum areas.

Shaikh said, “The virus affected our whole family, and we all are cured and completed the isolation period. I am appealing to people to come forward if they show any symptoms and defeat Covid-19 as I did and get information and treatment with the help of doctors, police and the administration.”

Bhosale said, “My kids and I recovered from Covid-19. We don’t need to be frightened. If anyone has any problem, they should immediately go to the hospital. Hygiene should be maintained at home like frequent hand washing.”

The civic body’s initiative also received praise from the central team which recently visited the city and recommended it to extend it to other parts.

According to Dhole Patil ward regional ward officer Dayanand Sonkamble, the appeals made by cured patients have been effective.

“The Tadiwala slum has a population of 57,000 and daily 70 to 80 positive cases are being reported from the slum. The appeals made by cured citizens have seen a fall in positive cases. Now, we see single-digit cases and even zero on some days from the slum,” Sonkamble said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pooches bag Guinness World Records title for most dogs in a Conga line
Jun 12, 2020 19:51 IST
Bhopal: Denial of treatment at 3 hospitals caused pregnant woman’s death, alleges husband
Jun 12, 2020 19:46 IST
AP Inter Results 2020: Krishna district tops, girls outperform boys
Jun 12, 2020 19:44 IST
Crime dramas don’t attract me: Pankaj Tripathi
Jun 12, 2020 19:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.