Curfew extended in Himachal till June 30 with relaxations

Curfew has been relaxed from 6 am to 8 pm daily (HT File)

The curfew has been extended in Himachal Pradesh till June 30 to contain the coronavirus pandemic with certain relaxations in the movement of public transport and operation of hotels.

After reviewing the situation at a high-level meeting here, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced curfew relaxation from 6 am to 8 pm daily.

CM said that since inter-district buses would start plying from Monday, social distancing in the buses and at bus stands must be ensured.

He said that the district magistrates and superintendents of police would provide adequate police force for crowd management and law and order maintenance at all bus stands.

He added that that buses will not be allowed to ply with more than 60% occupancy and the drivers, conductors and passengers would follow all the safety protocols of the health department.

“Hoardings must be installed at bus stands and other places to motivate people to maintain social distancing and use face masks besides adequate arrangement for announcements through public address system,” he said.

CM said that the inter-district movement of people of the state would be allowed without any pass.

However, passes would be required for interstate movement.

He said that the people coming from other states would be placed under quarantine and those coming from red zones would be kept in institutional quarantine. People coming from other areas would be kept in home quarantine.

He said that the persons in institutional quarantine would be allowed to go home if they test negative for Covid-19.

He said that more than 1.60 lakh Himachalis stranded in various parts of the country have reached the state since April 25.

He said that the representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions must be involved in a big way to keep track of the people arriving from other parts of the country. He said that they should also motivate the people to strictly follow the norms of home quarantine.