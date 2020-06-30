Curfew to continue in Himachal from 9pm to 5am: CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the curfew will remain in force in Himachal Pradesh from 9:00pm to 5:00am till further orders.

While addressing deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) via a videoconference, the CM said the state government will regulate the influx of people entering Himachal to ensure orderly movement and avoid any chance of spread of Covid-19. He added that the state government has taken up the matter with the Centre.

The CM said the mechanism of institutional quarantine and home quarantine will also be strengthened in the state.

He asked the DCs to prepare a list of various developmental projects completed in their respective districts so that they could be inaugurated online. He also asked the officials to submit the list of projects for which foundation stones could be laid via videoconferencing so that people could benefit from these projects.

The CM said since the apple season is round the corner, deputy commissioners must ensure adequate arrangements of labour and smooth transportation of the fruit to markets.

“All preventive measures must be taken by the DCs for minimising losses to properties due to the monsoon,” he said

The CM said due to the pandemic, it is not possible for him to visit district headquarters for interaction with various beneficiaries and therefore, the DCs must prepare a mechanism for him to address beneficiaries of various welfare schemes through video conferencing.

Jai Ram launches online self certification facility for MSMEs

The CM also launched the online self certification facility for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state on Tuesday. He said the initiative for simplification of processes under the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ will go a long way in providing relief to entrepreneurs.

He said earlier the entrepreneurs had to take all required clearances from concerned departments prior to setting up of the enterprise, which generally resulted in unnecessary escalation of project cost and wastage of time. “This online certification facility will not only save the entrepreneurs from cumbersome procedures, but also facilitate in setting up the enterprise at the earliest,” he said.

“With this facility, the entrepreneurs will furnish a duly filled “Declaration of Intent” to the nodal agency electronically on the portal. The nodal agency will grant ‘Acknowledgement Certificate’ in an electronic format to the entrepreneur within seven days,” he added.

The CM said there will neither be any inspection of the enterprise nor any required clearance will be sought from the entrepreneur by concerned departments for three years or till the enterprise starts functioning (whichever is earlier) under certain acts.

He said the state government brought an ordinance regarding self certification by MSMEs on November 6, 2019. It was passed in the winter session of the vidhan sabha and was notified on January 18, 2020. The rules were framed under the Act on June 11, 2020.

He said now enterprises with investment upto Rs 50 crore on plant and machinery will fall under the MSME category. “Since about 99.5% industries in the state fall under this category, the online self certification portal facility will be helpful for entrepreneurs,” he added.