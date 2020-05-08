Currae Hospital in Thane to treat Covid patients

Sections
Updated: May 08, 2020 21:51 IST

By Megha Pol,

The Thane Municipal Corporation has dedicated another private hospital to treat Covid positive cases.

Currae Hospital at Waghbil on Ghodbunder Road will provide 27 beds for Covid patients.

The city has a total of 650 beds for Covid patients. Apart from this, a 1,000-bed facility is also being set up at the Global Impact Hub at Saket, Balkum, in Thane (West).

Covid patients are treated in Thane Civil Hospital (250 beds), Horizon Hospital (60 beds), Kaushalya Hospital (60 beds), Kalsekar Hospital (100 bed), Thane Health Care (53 beds), Vedant Hospital (100 bed) and 20-bed isolation ward at Kalwa Hospital.



Apart from this, 34 beds at Bethany Hospital are for patients suspected to be infected with the virus and have comorbidities.

A civic official said, “With the increasing number of cases in the city, we will need additional facilities. We are categorising them as symptomatic and asymptomatic and sending them to centres accordingly. The number of Covid asymptomatic cases is high. These patients along with those who are more than 50 years will be kept under medical supervision at Currae Hospital.”

Thane’s Guardian minister Eknath Shinde said the Global Impact hub building will be ready soon.

Shinde said, “The1,000-bed Covid hospital in Global Impact Hub building will have dialysis, testing lab and X-Ray to ensure patients do not suffer any inconvenience. The work is in progress to set up the facilities.”

