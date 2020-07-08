Custodial death: Human rights panel issues notice to Yamunanagar DC, seeks report in six weeks

Taking cognisance of the ‘custodial’ death of a murder bid accused in the Yamunanagar district jail on April 25, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the deputy commissioner (DC) within six weeks.

The panel had received a complaint from a human rights activist, Sukhvinder Singh Nara.

A copy of the notice accessed by Hindustan Times reads that the commission had received a complaint by Sukhvinder Singh Nara and action was taken on July 1, marking the due date to the DC as August 22.

“The commission directs the Yamunanagar DC and the district jail superintendent to send a detailed report (covering all aspects leading to the death, including action if any taken on the complaint by relatives of deceased), inquest report, postmortem report, video cassette of the postmortem examination, chemical examination and histopathology report of viscera, final cause of death based on FSL report, complete medical treatment record of the deceased, site plan of the scene of occurrence, panchnama of scene of occurrence and magisterial enquiry report,” the notice mentioned.

The commission has also asked for an action-taken report on the magisterial enquiry report, medico legal certificate, besides copy of the FIR and other relevant documents.

NHRC has meanwhile asked the Haryana state human rights commission whether they have taken cognisance of this case or not.

Despite repeated attempts, comments of DC Mukul Kumar could not be elicited on the development.

Jail superintendent Ratan Singh said that he has been transferred, whereas superintendent of police Kamaldeep Goyal reserved his comments on the issue.

“Whatever the commission has asked will be duly sent to it,” he, however, said.

HAVE ASKED Rs 1 CRORE COMPENSATION FOR FAMILY: PETITIONER

Human rights activist Sukhvinder Singh Nara, the petitioner in the case, said he had approached the commission the next day Raman Valmiki, a Dalit, died in judicial custody.

“I have asked for a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family, besides action against the jail officials involved in the case,” he added.

Raman’s father Rajinder Valmiki said, “My son was not given proper medical treatment because of negligence on the part of jail authorities and he died inside the prison.”

THE CASE

Raman Valmiki, a Yamunanagar resident in his 30s, was sent to judicial custody on April 22 after he was arrested in an attempt to murder case.

As per police records, the FIR against him was registered at Yamunanagar City police station on March 10 on the complaint of Manoj Kumar, a liquor contractor.

He died on April 25. The jail authorities claimed that his health started deteriorating in the afternoon and he was taken to jail hospital from where he was shifted to the civil hospital. A judicial inquiry was conducted in the matter.