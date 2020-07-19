Sections
Home / Cities / Custodial death: Kin stage protest against police in Gurdaspur district

Custodial death: Kin stage protest against police in Gurdaspur district

Threaten to continue their dharna outside the Harchowal police post till a murder case is not registered against the accused

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Batala

Navdeep Singh (32) was arrested on July 16 for allegedly making illicit liquor and died on Saturday in the custody of Harchowal police in Batala. (Representational photo)

A day after a man died under mysterious circumstances in police custody, dozens of people from Dhapai village on Sunday staged a dharna outside the Harchowal police post blaming the cops for his death.

Navdeep Singh (32) was arrested on July 16 for allegedly making illicit liquor and died on Saturday.

The kin of the deceased placed his body in front of the police station, alleging that cops had tortured him in custody and when the he fell unconscious, they called a local medical practitioner who intentionally gave Navdeep spurious injections, leading to his death.

The deceased’s wife, Balwinder Kaur, said, “Navdeep had been in police custody since July 16 and the Harchowal police repeatedly tortured him.”



“Yesterday, I came to know that my husband was lying unconscious at the police post. I rushed to police station and saw a medical practitioner giving him some injections. I tried to persuade the policemen to take my husband to the hospital, but they did entertain my requests,” she alleged.

Demanding strict action against the said doctor and policemen, the villagers threatened to continue their dharna outside the police post till a murder case is not registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Shri Hargobindpur DSP Lakhbir Singh refuted the accusations against the cops. He said Navdeep was not tortured. “He was in police custody for the last three days and on Saturday morning when he felt uneasiness, he was taken to Bham civil hospital, where the doctor checked him thoroughly. Later in the afternoon, he was presented in the Batala court, where he fell unconscious. He was rushed to civil hospital and was declared brought dead there,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan cops reach Haryana to quiz rebel Congress legislator
Jul 19, 2020 23:44 IST
Custodial death: Kin stage protest against police in Gurdaspur district
Jul 19, 2020 23:44 IST
Noida: RWAs, social groups asked to help admin set up Covid-19 testing camps
Jul 19, 2020 23:42 IST
Cong demands Shekhawat’s resignation, BJP hits back
Jul 19, 2020 23:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.