Sections
Home / Cities / Customs officer kills himself at JNPT

Customs officer kills himself at JNPT

A 49-year-old customs officer killed himself by jumping into the sea at JNPT on Sunday. The police have not found any note.The officer drove in his car to JNPT near the Singapore Port , where the...

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:52 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 49-year-old customs officer killed himself by jumping into the sea at JNPT on Sunday. The police have not found any note.

The officer drove in his car to JNPT near the Singapore Port , where the work of landing site is ongoing. He parked his car, walked 100 metres towards the landing site and jumped off.

“When the workers at the site saw him jump, they threw a rope and a lifebuoy ring hoping he would catch them. Due to high tide and since the water is deep, the workers could not jump into the sea to save him,” said Pramod Jadhav, senior inspector at Nhava Sheva police station.

The officer was pulled out of the sea with a crane and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. After contacting his family in Seawoods, the police learnt he was suffering from depression. The police said they are investigating the incident.



The officer, who was posted at the Mumbai international airport, is survived by his wife and a 17-year-old son.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 19:25 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
May 03, 2020 21:07 IST
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
May 03, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

‘Rohit Sharma learnt about captaincy from MS Dhoni’: Ambati Rayudu
May 03, 2020 21:27 IST
Uber to start operating from tomorrow in these cities
May 03, 2020 21:25 IST
EU leaders unveil plans to raise $8 bn for Covid-19 treatments and vaccine
May 03, 2020 21:17 IST
Native village remembers Col Sharma as simple, amiable person
May 03, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.