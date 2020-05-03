Customs officer kills himself at JNPT

A 49-year-old customs officer killed himself by jumping into the sea at JNPT on Sunday. The police have not found any note.

The officer drove in his car to JNPT near the Singapore Port , where the work of landing site is ongoing. He parked his car, walked 100 metres towards the landing site and jumped off.

“When the workers at the site saw him jump, they threw a rope and a lifebuoy ring hoping he would catch them. Due to high tide and since the water is deep, the workers could not jump into the sea to save him,” said Pramod Jadhav, senior inspector at Nhava Sheva police station.

The officer was pulled out of the sea with a crane and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. After contacting his family in Seawoods, the police learnt he was suffering from depression. The police said they are investigating the incident.

The officer, who was posted at the Mumbai international airport, is survived by his wife and a 17-year-old son.