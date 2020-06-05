CVO team visits Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office to inquire about illegal constructions

After the committee, formed to finalise the change of land use (CLU) and external development (ED) charges raised objections over alleged illegal constructions and the imposition of rejected CLU charges in the city, a team from the chief vigilance officer’s (CVO) office, local bodies department, visited the Zone D office of the municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday to inquire into the matter.

With most of the officials remaining tightlipped on the issue, the team reportedly inquired about the buildings, which were earlier sealed and then opened by the MC.

The team also inquired about variations in the imposition of CLU and ED charges for different buildings in the city.

Earlier on June 2, members of the MC committee had accused officials of benefitting builders by imposing CLU and ED rates, which were rejected by the General House of the MC. The members had also alleged that the building branch had failed to stop illegal constructions in the city. Mayor Balkar Sandhu had forwarded the proceedings of the committee meeting to local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra.

The building branch officials confirmed that the team also conducted a meeting with municipal town planner (MTP) Monica Anand. However, despite attempts made to reach the MTP, she was not available for comments.

SUBSTANDARD MATERIAL FOR ROADS

Working on the complaint of RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal against the substandard material being used in the construction of roads in different parts of the city, the state vigilance department has asked the additional chief secretary, local bodies department, to conduct an inquiry into the matter and send a report to the vigilance department. The complaint was made in March when the MC conducted sampling of a few roads and found flaws in their construction.

HOTEL SEALED IN MODEL TOWN MARKET

After receiving a complaint against illegal construction of hotel in the Model Town Gol Market, the building branch of the MC sealed an illegal part of the building on Thursday. As per the complaint, a five-storey hotel was being constructed at a shop-cum-flat (SCF) site.