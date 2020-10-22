Cyber fraud: J&K govt summons Facebook India head to appear in person

Taking cognisance of a complaint filed under the IT Act, by a Jammu resident Vivek Sagar, secretary of the information technology department in J&K government Simrandeep Singh directed Ajit Mohan, the head of Facebook India, to appear in person before the adjudicating officer on November 12 in a case of cyber fraud.

The complaint was filed through advocate Deepak Sharma of the J&K high court. The notice for appearance among others was also issued to Rajiv Jain, director Bajaj Finance Ltd, Pritesh Lahoti and Dinesh Kadam, director Quadrant Televentures Ltd.

The notice was issued after a complaint was filed by Vivek Sagar under Section 46 of the Information Technology Act against Facebook India and others for allegedly cheating him.

The complainant alleged that Facebook and other respondents violated the provisions of the IT Act and defrauded him of Rs 20,700.

The complainant had applied for a personal loan of Rs 1.50 lakh at 4% interest on September 9 after seeing an advertisement of Bajaj Finance Ltd on Facebook, which was promoted by Quadrant Televentures Ltd.

His online application was received and confirmed by Bajaj Finance and then was asked to deposit a processing fee of Rs 1,500, followed by GST of Rs 9,900 and TDS of Rs 9,300.

“When he sensed that something was wrong, he registered a complaint with TRAI which makes this a foolproof case against the accused,” said advocate Deepak Sharma.

“By acts of omissions and commissions on the part of respondents, the complainant has suffered not only financially but also mentally. The respondents, by making contraventions of the provisions of the IT Act, caused undue loss to the complainant by dishonestly inducing the complainant to transfer an amount of Rs. 20,700 into the bank account number of the respondent,” their complaint read.

“For inquiry into the allegations levelled by the complainant, you are hereby directed to appear in person before the undersigned office on November 12 at 11am,” the notice read.