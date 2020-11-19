Cyclist attacked with knife, robbed of wallet, phone in Panchkula

Sections
Four men on a bike waylaid him and tried to snatch his wallet; when he resisted, they stabbed him in the thigh and fingers with a knife and fled with his belongings.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Four motorcycle-borne men robbed a cyclist of his wallet and mobile phone after attacking him with a knife on the Ramgarh-Panchkula road on Wednesday night.

Victim Mukesh Kumar, 35, a resident of Sector 25, Panchkula, told the police that he sells tobacco products in Sector 28.

He was cycling back home at 9.50pm on Wednesday, when four men on a black motorcycle waylaid him on the Ramgarh-Panchkula road and tried to snatch his wallet.

When he resisted, they attacked him with a knife on his thigh and fingers and fled with his wallet and a Samsung mobile phone.

On Kumar’s complaint, a under Sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

