Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri

A 30-year-old cyclist was killed after an allegedly speeding car hit his bicycle on Jonapur-Mandi Road in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Saturday night, the police said.

The errant driver fled the spot in his car, but was later arrested after the police examined footage from nearly 50 CCTV cameras in the area.

The suspect, Rohit, runs an eatery in Gurugram, and the car is registered in the name of Ramesh Kumar, who is an acquaintance of Rohit’s, who had borrowed the car.

The latter was travelling towards Chhatarpur when the mishap took place, around 8.30 pm on Saturday, deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur, said.

“We recovered the car from a service centre in Faridabad, where Rohit had given it for repairs. He has been booked for rash and negligent driving causing death. A case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station,” Thakur said.

The cyclist, Akhilesh, was returning to his Saket home from work on Saturday night.

“Around 8.30pm, an allegedly speeding car hit his cycle from behind. The impact was such that Akhilesh was flung into the air and landed on the car’s bonnet and front windshield before falling on the road. His head hit the road and he lost consciousness.” an officer from the Fatehpur Beri police station said.

A police team took Akhilesh to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment, after which a case was registered.

“We scanned nearly 50 cameras on various routes and sub-lanes in Jaunapur village. It helped us identify the offending vehicle, get its registration number and locate the owner, Ramesh Kumar. He told us that the car was with Rohit. We caught Rohit from his Gurugram home and his interrogation led us to the service centre in Faridabad where it was for repair,” the officer said.

Police said Akhilesh’s family members told them that he commuted between his home and the furniture workshop where he worked on the bicycle to stay fit.