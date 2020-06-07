Cyclone Nisarga: 23 of 25 structures in Pune village damaged

Twenty-three of the 25 structures at the Udaywadi village near Rajmachi Fort in Pune district have been damaged owing to Cyclone Nisarga, residents have said. One structure – a government building made of concrete – survived high speed winds, while the other that did not sustain any damage was a house which had four layers of tin, making it difficult for the combined sheets to fly off. “The rest of the village is brutally damaged,” said Rangnath Vare, a resident of the village who teaches in a Lonavala college. “While there were high speed winds through the day, the main impact was felt around 3pm on Wednesday, when most of the structures lost their rooftop and even utensils or metal doors went flying.”

The local tehsildar had come to inspect the damages at the site on Friday. “We had been told that help will be provided by Monday. Another village, less than 300 metres from ours, did not witness this much damage. It seems that the system would have passed over this particular region before weakening,” added Vare. Three casualties were reported in Pune district over the past three days.