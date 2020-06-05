Sections
Home / Cities / Cyclone Nisarga effect: Mumbai sees heavy rain, thunderstorms

Cyclone Nisarga effect: Mumbai sees heavy rain, thunderstorms

Less than 24 hours after Cyclone Nisarga passed over the city and the west coast, the after effects of the weather system was witnessed across Mumbai on Thursday morning, with the skies turning...

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:02 IST

By Snehal Fernandes,

Less than 24 hours after Cyclone Nisarga passed over the city and the west coast, the after effects of the weather system was witnessed across Mumbai on Thursday morning, with the skies turning cloudy, even as continuous rains lashed the city with occasional thunder.

The quantum of rain recorded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that till 5.30pm, Colaba and Santacruz weather stations received ‘rather heavy rain’ at 49.6mm and 46.5mm respectively. IMD classifies rainfall between 35.6mm and 64.4mm as ‘rather heavy’.

Between Wednesday 8.30am and Thursday 8.30am, the city recorded low rainfall at 24.8mm in the suburbs, as compared to 50mm rainfall at the Colaba weather station. Weather experts said south Mumbai received more rainfall because Cyclone Nisarga made landfall to the south of Alibag in Raigad district, which brought its path close to the Island city.

According to weathermen, the rainfall, with heavy showers on some occasions, witnessed over Mumbai on Thursday was a combination of the post-cyclone effect and monsoonal winds blowing on the west coast. When a cyclone passes, it leaves a lot of moisture over land. The relative humidity levels at 8.30am stood at 92% in Colaba and 87% in Santacruz.



“When such a huge weather system (cyclone) passes, it leaves behind a remnant effect in the form of very high humidity levels and moisture content over the entire coast, including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. In addition, there are strong westerlies coming over Mumbai and the entire west coast as the Indian summer monsoon season has begun, pumping a lot of moisture,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, Mumbai region, IMD, adding that both these factors can result in heavy showers.

By evening, however, the skies cleared and the rains stopped.

The maximum temperature recorded in the suburbs was 29.7 degrees Celsius, while Island city recorded 29.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures at Santacruz and Colaba weather stations were 25.4 and 25.8 degrees Celsius respectively. IMD forecasts cloudy skies with light and moderate rain and thundershowers in the city, and suburbs with heavy rain at isolated places, on Friday.

“Skies will be partly clear tomorrow. However, the available moisture and rise in temperatures will lead to a build-up of convective clouds, which is likely to result in short spells of thundershowers at some places in Mumbai,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather, private met forecaster.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana tally jumps to 226 with 24 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 05, 2020 02:08 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: Mumbai sees heavy rain, thunderstorms
Jun 05, 2020 02:02 IST
Cyclone Nisarga: Many trees lost in Navi Mumbai, Thane
Jun 05, 2020 01:59 IST
Kashid beach: A tourist spot ravaged by the storm
Jun 05, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.