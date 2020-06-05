Sections
Cyclone Nisarga: Many trees lost in Navi Mumbai, Thane

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:14 IST

By HT Correspondents,

A day after Cyclone Nisarga hit Raigad district, rain lashed Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Thane and Kalyan.Many trees were uprooted, rooftops blown away, and electricity poles damaged.

A total of 317 incidents of tree falls were recorded in Navi Mumbai and Panvel. A total of 207 rooftops were blown away and 20 electricity poles fell in the two cities. Thane recorded around 100 tree fall incidents since Wednesday.

“The roof of a house at at Jambhali Naka was severely damaged after a tree fell on it. No one was injured,” said an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane.

Kalyan-Dombivli recorded 112 tree-fall incidents.



“Many trees fell on electric wires and poles, leading to disruption in power supply on Wednesday. We have started repairing the cables” said an official from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

