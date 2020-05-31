Sections
Home / Cities / #CycloneNisagra 6 NDRF teams from Pune deployed in 5 coastal districts

#CycloneNisagra 6 NDRF teams from Pune deployed in 5 coastal districts

PUNE: Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in five coastal districts of Maharashtra as cyclone-conditions were reported from the Arabian Sea. “In view of...

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in five coastal districts of Maharashtra as cyclone-conditions were reported from the Arabian Sea.

“In view of the developing cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea, six teams of NDRF Pune are being deployed in Maharashtra. Apart from these, three teams of NDRF are already on standby in Mumbai,” said an official of the NDRF.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of Cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’, raising a pre-cyclone alert in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Of the six teams, two teams are deployed in the Palghar district, and one team each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.



Two teams of NDRF Pune were also deployed in West Bengal to rescue people from the effects of Cyclone Amphan. The teams were airlifted from Pune on May 21

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hooman-cat duo won not just the game but netizens hearts too. Watch
May 31, 2020 19:37 IST
Covid latest: AIIMS, Safdarjung accused of reporting deaths late, Delhi records highest single day spike
May 31, 2020 19:35 IST
Akshay Kumar rubbishes reports of booking an entire plane for sister
May 31, 2020 19:34 IST
Modi 2.0: Dark clouds have engulfed the nation
May 31, 2020 19:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.