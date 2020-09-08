Sections
Cylinder blast: Woman, three kids with severe burn injuries referred to PGI

The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after five members of a family suffered burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a shop-cum-house in Basti Mani Singh, near Basti Jodhewal, the woman and her three children have been referred to PGI after their condition deteriorated.

Krishan Kumar, 38, his wife, Babita Devi, 35 and three children, Krishna Kumar, 10, Aashiq, 5, and Shivam, 8, were injured in the incident that took place at 8 pm on Monday.

The victims were first admitted to ESI hospital and later referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

The reason behind the blast is uncertain, however, some neighbours claim that the family used to refill small gas cylinders illegally while others said that they used to run a small dhaba and the blast took place when they were cooking food.



Area councillor (ward number 8), Chaudhary Yashpal said that residents of the area have no information about any illegal activity regarding the refilling of cylinders. “The blast took place when the family was cooking food in their dhaba. While Krishan is said to be stable, his wife and three children with severe burn injuries have been admitted to PGI,” he said.

Station House Officer, Daresi police station, Inspector Davinder Singh said, “We have not been able to record the statement as the victims are still undergoing treatment.”

