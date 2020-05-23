Dadri civil surgeon meets staff in T-shirt and shorts, complaint reaches CM

A video of him sporting the casual outfit and talking to the hospital staff without wearing a face also surfaced on the social media. He is also seen taking rounds of the hospital premises in the clip. (HT Photo)

Dadri civil surgeon has sparked controversy once again; this time for coming to the hospital in shorts and T-shirt on Saturday morning.

A video of him sporting the casual outfit and talking to the hospital staff without wearing a face also surfaced on the social media. He is also seen taking rounds of the hospital premises in the clip.

A nurse requesting anonymity said she was astonished on seeing the civil surgeon in shorts and T-shirt, which is a clear violation of the dress code.

“Dr Sharma played with our lives. He was moving around the hospital without a face mask. The doctors and nurses are scared and they are not in a position to ask him to take precautionary measures while visiting the hospital. If our leader will violate the rules and regulations, what can we expect from the staff,” she added.

On this, Independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangwan, sent a complaint to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and health minister Anil Vij.

“The surgeon’s dress code is not acceptable and the hospital is not his home where he can wear anything. He had held a meeting with the hospital staff while not wearing a mask which poses a great risk of infection to others. I have urged the CM and health minister to take action against Dr Sharma,” Sangwan said.

The civil surgeon, however, said he had gone for a morning walk at 8am, following which he went to hospital to take stock of the preparations to tackle Covid-19 rise.

When asked about his attire and not wearing a mask, Dr Sharma said, “I was in shorts and T-shirt because it was my weekly off. I only went to a few safe areas of the hospital and held a meeting with my staff members. Later, I returned home,” Sharma added.

Last month, the deputy commissioner had issued a show-cause notice to Dr Sharma for leaving the district headquarters on April 25 and 26 without prior permission.