Dagdusheth temple reopens, in phases

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 21:07 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune: While the Maharashtra government has allowed places of worship to reopen from November 16, the city’s prominent Dagdusheth Ganpati temple on Chhatrapati Shivaji road has decided to take a cautious approach in view of the Covid situation. The temple administration will unlock the temple for devotees in three phases. Currently, people coming to the temple are only allowed to have darshan of Bappa by following the scocial distancing norms.

“We have reopened the temple as per the Covid protocol guidelines given by the state government. As of now, darshan is allowed to people coming at the temple by following safety norms and social distancing,” said Mahesh Suryvanshi, treasurer, Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal Trust.

“For the first 15 days, only darshan of Bappa will be allowed. Devotees can offer prasad and garland the diety during the second phase of 15 days. In the third phase, people will be permitted to sit inside the temple premises and perform aarti,” Suryavanshi said.

Kiran Pisal, a devotee said, “I used to daily have darshan of Dagdusheth Ganpati before the Covid pandemic. I am happy that the state authorities have allowed reopening of religious places under the latest unlock measures.”

