Daily cleaning, proper disposal of waste must at quarantine centres: additional municipal commissioner

Updated: May 14, 2020 20:18 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE After repeated complaints from patients about lack of proper facilities at quarantine centres in the city additional municipal commissioner Shantanu Goyal on Thursday issued fresh guidelines to the staff to ensure better management of such centres.

The guidelines were issued after he personally visited some quarantine centres in the city.

According to the order, “Daily cleaning of the quarantine centres is a must and waste should be disposed off properly. The toilets should be cleaned at least five times a day.”

Goyal has also instructed all zonal commissioners and ward officers to ensure better management of such facilities.



Goyal said, “There is a need to have proper registration of each patient admitted in these centres. The patients should be provided with proper beds and such beds should be properly disinfected.”

“All the garbage and plates should be put in yellow bags,” he further added.

“Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should provide the necessary personal protection equipment (PPE) to the cleaning staff. The security staff at such centres should also be equipped with necessary safety gear,” he added.

