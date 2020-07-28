Sections
Daily Covid-19 cases in Kalyan-Dombivli declining: Civic chief

With an average of 300-400 Covid-19 cases being recorded in areas under the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC’s) limits each day from the past two weeks,...

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:54 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

With an average of 300-400 Covid-19 cases being recorded in areas under the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC’s) limits each day from the past two weeks, civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi on Monday claimed that the cases in the twin cities are now witnessing a decline.

Meanwhile on Monday, KDMC recorded 343 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 21,401. The twin cities have also recorded 388 deaths till date.

On July 12, the civic body recorded the highest number of cases (661) in Kalyan and Dombivli, with around 500-600 cases being recorded each day.

“The civic body has managed to reduce the number of cases, if we compare the previous figures. We are now recording daily cases in the range of 300-400. This has been possible because of the Dharavi pattern. We have increased antigen tests, and also held camps to conduct testing. This has helped in early identification of cases,” said Suryavanshi.



The doubling rate has also gone up to 32 days from the earlier 14 days.

“The death rate in the city is 1.7%, and we have also improved on the doubling rate, which is a good sign. The recovery rate, which was 35-40%, has now touched 67%. We are trying to improve the overall situation in the coming days with more testing and early tracing,” Suryavanshi said.

On Monday alone, the civic body conducted 3,584 antigen tests, of which 1,249 came positive, while 2,335 were negative.

The civic chief has also claimed that there was shortage of beds in Kalyan and Dombivli earlier, but the scenario has now improved, as the twin cities added 550 oxygen and 50 intensive care unit (ICU) beds to its Covid-19 facilities.

Sajita Nair, a member of the Alert Citizens Forum, Kalyan, said, “Earlier, I used to get a lot of calls regarding lack of beds. But now there are fewer complaints from patients over non-availability of beds, which is a good sign. We are constantly following up with the civic body on various factors to help patients get proper treatment.”

