Daily update: Zero Covid death in Ludhiana, a first since July

For the first time since July, Ludhiana reported zero deaths in a day on Thursday, taking weekly average death rate significantly down to three.

The total number of deaths in Ludhiana currently stands at 825.

Till July 31 this year, as many as 88 deaths were reported in the district with 67 of these being reported in July alone. The number of deaths was a whopping 323 in August followed by another 330 deaths reported in the month of September.

This month, 84 deaths have been recorded so far but in a positive trend, the average daily deaths have come down.

Before the curfew restrictions were lifted on June 8, 11 people had died due to Covid-19 since March 29 (70 days). This number burgeoned to 88 by the end of July (53 days) – an eightfold rise.

Much worse, 42% (37) of the total deaths took place in the last week of July.

43 new cases

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said 43 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours and there are 278 active cases. He added that 73 persons were sent for home quarantine on Thursday.