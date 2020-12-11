Dalit girl raped by landlord’s son in Jammu, accused absconding

Police have booked a man for allegedly raping a Dalit girl in Jammu. The 20-year-old victim has alleged that she was raped by the son of her landlord on Wednesday. Subsequently, her family was assaulted on Thursday after it approached the police for help.

The victim hails from Chhattisgarh and was putting up with her parents and brothers in a rented accommodation here.

The incident took place when her parents and brothers had gone out for work. Accused Ajay Kumar, 26, barged into her room and allegedly raped her.

“My daughter was unwell on Wednesday and had stayed back at home. Ajay had barged into our house, bolted it from inside and committed the crime. There were six women and two men on the premises but none came to the rescue of my daughter, who kept crying for help,” the victim’s mother said.

The victim’s brother said, “In the past, the accused had molested two other girls. We want him to be hanged for committing such heinous crime.”

A senior cop said that statement of the victim and her family has been recorded before court and two separate FIRs of rape and assault on the family have been registered against the accused.

“Those involved in the assault have been arrested, but the rape accused is still absconding. We have constituted teams for his arrest,” he added.

“Medical examination of the rape survivor has been conducted and reports are awaited,” police said.