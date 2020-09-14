Dams filled to capacity, 60 housing societies on Pashan-Baner link road in Pune living on tanker water for six days

Pune: Even as the four dams that supply water to the city have almost reached to full capacity, 60 housing societies on Pashan-Baner link road are dependent on water tankers since the last six days as they are not getting the supply from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The issue came to light when Dr Bhooshan Shukla, psychiatrist (child and adolescent) who stays in one of the societies, vented out his anger via tweet which read: “Overflowing dams in the whole district notwithstanding, Housing societies on Baner-Pashan link road in Pune continue to buy tanker water since Thursday. Two consecutive years of good rain must have been a disaster for the tanker mafia.”

The residents in this area get civic water supply around 7 pm every day.

HT found out that sixty residential societies in the area are not getting civic water supply and one water tanker is costing Rs 1,000. Most of the societies need at least four tankers daily.

Residents, who chose to remain anonymous, complained that the water supply department is yet to provide relief.

“We can understand that supply can be affected for one day on account of maintenance and other reasons. It is the sixth day (Monday) and we are forced to rely on water tankers even when four dams which provide water to Pune are full,” said one of the society members requesting anonymity.

“The response was dull from the water supply department and every day we were hearing the same words from them that it is happening due to low pressure and we are working on it. It has not been resolved till afternoon (Monday),” said another society member.

Amol Balwadkar, corporator, Baner-Balewadi-Pashan said, “Water supply in the city was disrupted on September 10 after an air bubble developed in the pipeline. A bridge work going on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near the area was another reason for no water supply. The repairs are completed today and residents will get normal water supply from evening (Monday).”

However, residents said that they are yet to receive water supply till 10 pm on Monday.