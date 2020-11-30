Sections
Data centre project will catalyse investments by IT companies in Greater Noida, say officials

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HTCorrespondent,

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Monday said that it is flooded with proposals from several IT companies seeking land for their projects in Sector Knowledge Park V since October when it allotted 20-acre plot for a data centre in the sector. Authority officials said that they have readied at least 100 acres of land for the use of IT companies.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday had laid down foundation stone for the Rs 6,000 crore data centre project in Knowledge Park V from Lucknow through a virtual event.

Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan said that it was a ‘historic event’ as it would attract IT companies to set up their units in the city.

“Right after we allotted the land for data centre project, there is an excellent response from IT companies, which want to buy the land and set up units in this city in the same sector. We have readied at least 100 acres of land for the use of IT companies,” said Bhooshan.



The officials said that it has readied the land by cancelling the allotment to old companies. “We cancelled the allotment to companies, which were paying the land cost in instalments. We want to allot land to big reputed companies with an aim to generate jobs and fuel local economy. As of now, we cannot disclose the names of big companies as the discussions are underway. But if the negotiations are successful, then projects which are bigger than data centre will be set up in near future,” said Bhooshan.

According to the Greater Noida authority, it gives priority to companies in allotment if any company wants to invest more than Rs 100 crore in a project.

“If any company’s investment is more than Rs 100 crore, then we allot land in 10 days like we did in the data centre case. The investors should feel the comfort of ease of doing business in Greater Noida,” said Bhooshan.

