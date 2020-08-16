Sections
Daughter-in-law, lover held for Kaithal woman's murder

Daughter-in-law, lover held for Kaithal woman’s murder

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 19:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The Kaithal police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a 54-year-old woman with the arrest of her daughter-in-law and her lover.

The woman, Charanjit Kaur, was found murdered at her residence in Janakpuri Colony of Kaithal on August 9.

As per information, Charanjit had found out about her daughter-in-law, Rajvinder Kaur’s illicit affair.

To get her out of the way, Rajvinder and her lover, Amit Kumar of Barout, killed her and also took away some jewellery to make it look like a robbery.



Police have recovered the jewellery from their possession. The duo has been sent to judicial custody.

