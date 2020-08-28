Daughter, lover arrested for Ludhiana farmer’s murder

Sections
Hatched conspiracy to kill him as he was against their relationship, say police; two accomplices also in police net.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 19:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The 46-year-old farmer found dead in Salempur village on August 25 was murdered by his daughter and her lover, as he was against their relationship, police said on Friday.

The woman, Manpreet Kaur, her lover, Baljinder Singh, alias Inda, have been arrested for the murder of Kulwant Singh, a resident of Salempur village.

Kulwant, who had retired from the army in January, was found dead near the Sports Stadium in Sidhwan Bet. The body, bearing multiple stab injuries, was tied up with his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

Apart from Manpreet and Baljinder, their accomplices, Kuldip Singh and Sumit Kumar, have also been arrested. Another accomplice is at large.



“The accused have confessed to the murder. Baljinder is the woman’s distant cousin. Therefore, her father was against their relationship. Finding him a hurdle, they decided to kill Kulwant,” said Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni.

After Kulwant’s body was found by his two brothers, police had initiated an investigation suspecting it to be the fallout of old rivalry.

“During the probe, we found a cap on the spot, which led us to the accused,” said inspector Rajesh Thakur, SHO at Sidhwan Bet police station.

On August 25, as Manpreet’s father left for the fields on his motorcycle, she called Baljinder, who intercepted her father with his accomplices and hacked him to death with sharp-edged weapons.

“All accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to arrest their absconding accomplice,” the SHO said.

