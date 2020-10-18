Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Day 1 of Navratra Mela: 16,000 devotees visit Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula; ₹23.79 lakh cash in offerings received

Day 1 of Navratra Mela: 16,000 devotees visit Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula; ₹23.79 lakh cash in offerings received

Around ₹23.79 lakh in cash were offered, almost double the amount that was offered on the first day of the fair last year

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Devotees queuing at Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Saturday. (SANT ARORA/HT)

A total 16,106 people turned up at Mansa Devi temple to pay obeisance on the first day of the Navratra Mela on Saturday.

As per the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, devotees started coming in 5am onwards. “The rush this year was less as compared to previous years as online appointments were made necessary to visit the temple. Everyone was wearing a mask and all efforts were taken to ensure social distancing,” said the CEO of the Board MS Yadav.

Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta was among those who visited the temple on Saturday. However, some said social distancing was not maintained properly owing to the large number of people gathered on the premises.

Around ₹23.79 lakh in cash were offered, almost double the amount that was offered on the first day of the fair last year. Five gold nugs weighing 13.532 gram and 61 silver nugs weighing 1071.1 gram were also offered by the devotees.

The temple’s scheme to provide a prasad of dry fruits by post was also received well. The prasad was available in packets of 100 gram for ₹101 and 200 gram for ₹151. Devotees spent ₹20,200 on 100-gram prasad packets and ₹19,700 on 200-gram ones.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Move to reserve beds in pvt hospitals sought to mitigate Covid spread: Jain
Oct 18, 2020 00:32 IST
‘Bihar has become centre of unemployment,’ says Tejashwi; asks voters to give him a chance
Oct 18, 2020 00:21 IST
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs
Oct 18, 2020 00:27 IST
New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST

latest news

Choreographer arrested for posing as Mumbai civic corporation official, cheating doctor
Oct 18, 2020 00:38 IST
Settlement no ground for setting aside conviction in non-compoundable cases: Bombay high court
Oct 18, 2020 00:37 IST
Power outage in Mumbai: Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission seeks report from utility firms
Oct 18, 2020 00:34 IST
IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI against SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to tweak bowling line-up
Oct 18, 2020 00:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.