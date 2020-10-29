Sections
Day 2 of Ambala Sadar MC staffers' hunger strike: 'Will gherao minister Vij's residence on Nov 8'

Day 2 of Ambala Sadar MC staffers’ hunger strike: ‘Will gherao minister Vij’s residence on Nov 8’

Members are demanding “equal work, equal pay”, ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh in case of death of an employee due to Covid, risk allowances etc.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:34 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Members of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh continued their hunger strike on the second day on Thursday to mark their protest against contractual recruitment and other demands.

The Sangh, associated with the Sarv Karamchari Sangh, has been demanding “equal work, equal pay”, ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh in case of death of an employee due to Covid, risk allowances etc.

Sunil Kumar, 49, a cleaner with the council and a resident of Ambala Cantt, was among those on a hunger strike. “So many contractual employees were employed by the MC. There are 157 like me here in the council, all should be taken on rolls and the contract system should be ended as it deprives us of our rights,” he said.

The protestors also extended their support to the families of Hathras and Ballabgarh cases. For a comment on the issue, Ambala Sadar executive officer Vinod Nehra remained incommunicado despite several attempts.

District president of the Sangh, Rajinder Kumar, said, “We don’t have any complaints with the council authorities. We want answers from the state government and for this, we will gherao the residence of minister Anil Vij on November 8.”

