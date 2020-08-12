Day 2 of online counselling in Ludhiana: Cut-off for BBA-I higher by 5.6% in general category at GCG; 36 seats filled

Committee members conducting online counselling for BBA course at Government College for Girls near Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

On the second day of online counselling at Government College for Girls (GCG) on Wednesday, 36 seats out of 40 were filled in BBA-I course and 95 seats in BSc (medical)-I course against a total of 120 seats.

The cut-off percentage of the BBA course went higher by 5.6% from last year’s 89.4% in the general category. Total 456 students have applied for the course. In the scheduled castes (SC) category, the cut-off was 87.78% and in the other backward classes (OBC) category, it was 93.11%.

Sukhwinder Kaur, associate professor in commerce, said, “Online counseling was held as per directions and committee members checked all documents submitted by the students. Total 36 seats have been filled; the four left will be filled before August 22.”

Kritika Khosla, a student who scored 93% marks, said, “In the general category, the last student who got a seat scored 95%. I was short of two marks due to which I was not able to get admission in BBA in a government college. I will now try to grab a seat in other girls colleges.”

In BSc (medical), the cut-off in the general category is 90.22% as against last year’s 78.8%; in the SC category, it is 66.89%. A total of 240 candidates have applied for the course.

After document verification, a message was sent to the students giving them 48 hours to deposit the fee. After two days, the students will be contacted according to the rank list to fill the rest of the seats.

For admission in BSc (non-medical), the online counseling will be conducted on Thursday. The college offers 160 seats and 466 candidates have applied for the course.