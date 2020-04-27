Day after arrest of four gangsters in Panchkula, two local men held for harbouring them

A day after four gangsters, reportedly linked with the Bhupi Rana gang, were arrested from Chandimandir in Haryana’s Panchkula district after a gunfight, in which a Punjab Police head constable was injured, two locals were arrested on Monday for harbouring them.

The crime branch of Panchkula police arrested the accused, identified as Keshav and Satwinder of Kot Billa village, who had allegedly arranged for a rented accommodation for the four gangsters in Billa village at ₹2,500 a month.

Police said the house where the accused were staying belonged to a woman of a nearby village, and the gangsters were putting up there since the first week of March.

Meanwhile, the four gangsters were produced in a local court and were remanded to three-day police custody. Following their arrest on Sunday, the police had recovered two country-made pistols with magazines, six live cartridges and two bullet shells from them. “As per the initial interrogation it has been learnt that the accused had procured the country-made pistols from Uttar Pradesh’s grey market,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

On Sunday, a team of Mohali police had received a tip-off that the prime accused in an attempt to murder case, Harsimran, alias Simu, of Naraingarh (Ambala), and his aides — Dhruv Mohan Garg of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurcharan Singh, alias Gunna, of Parwala village in Raipur Rani, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Derabassi — were hiding in Billa village, following which a raid was conducted.

An official privy to the investigation said both Keshav and Satwinder knew one of the gangsters, Dhruv Garg, which is why they helped them get an accomodation in the village. “The duo knew that the accused persons were outlaws. The gangsters had rented the place before the lockdown began and had even disappeared for a couple of days in between. They did not get any police verification done nor was a rent agreement signed,” said the official.

The times when the gangsters would not be able to sneak out to get food from nearby dhabas, the two locals even arranged meals for them. Both Keshav and Satwinder have been booked under Section 216 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, after getting the gangster’ remand, police said they will interrogate them on the source of weapons and about other accomplices and connections. As per the officials, accused Simu and Gunna were involved in the Mohali attempt to murder case that dates back to March 11, when 22-year old milkman, Kamalpreet Singh of Chachumajra village in Kharar, was shot at in Mohali’s Phase 9 by three motorcycle-borne persons owing to a college-time rivalry.