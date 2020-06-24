Day after clash, 45-year-old man shot dead in Ambala village

Victim’s son said they were taking a walk in the fields when three men came on a bike and shot him in the head. (REUTERS)

A day after two men received gunshot wounds in a clash in Phulel Majra village of Saha block of Ambala, a 45-year-old man was shot dead in the fields on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, whose family was involved in Tuesday’s clash over a pond in the village.

The victim’s son, Sahil, told the police that he, along with his father and uncle, were taking a walk in the fields around 5.15am. “My father was walking about 100 metres ahead of us. Suddenly, three persons came on a motorcycle and stopped my father. One of them pulled out a gun and shot my father in the head,” he said, adding that the men, while fleeing, stated that they were taking revenge for the incident that took place a day before.

The deceased’s family had lodged a complaint against the village sarpanch, Vijay Kumar, and his men for allegedly trying to take over the possession of the village pond. The matter has been in court for several years. A cross-FIR was also lodged by the sarpanch and his supporters, claiming that the deceased’s family had injured two men.

Superintendent of police Abhishek Jorwal said, “The dispute has gone violent in two days and a man was shot dead today. A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered and police teams are investigating the case.”