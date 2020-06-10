Sections
Home / Cities / Day after cop booked for thrashing PGIMER nurse, cross-FIR lodged

Day after cop booked for thrashing PGIMER nurse, cross-FIR lodged

Nurse had alleged that the cop and his family members had thrashed her and her kin following an argument.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A day after a Punjab Police cop was booked for thrashing a PGIMER nurse and her family members, police have lodged a cross-FIR on the complaint of the cop in question, ASI Diler Khan.

The cop, who is posted at PAP 13 Batallion, Chandigarh, said the allegations against him were baseless and that the nurse’s family had initiated the fight. On Monday evening, he had been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (offence committed by member of an unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, on the complaint of Sushila Rohila, 44, a resident of Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, who works as a nurse at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Now, a case under the same sections has been lodged against her.

Rohila had stated that Khan along with his wife, Shakila, two daughters and son had thrashed her and her daughter and brother with sticks. The incident took place after she objected to the cop abusing her daughter. Heated arguments ensued following which the cop’s wife pulled her hair. They, then, allegedly attacked her and her family members with sticks, leaving her bleeding. She was admitted to PGIMER, from where she was discharged on Tuesday.

ASI Khan had refuted the claim saying, “They blocked my way when I was leaving for duty. Furthermore, I did not abuse the girl as I am myself a father of two daughters.”



Rohila alleged that the cop had been threatening her family for the past five years.

Nayagaon station house officer Ashok Kumar said, “We are investigating the matter. The victims’ statements are yet to be recorded. No arrest has been made yet.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Driver of Fazilka MLA arrested for killing man on motorcycle in road mishap
Jun 10, 2020 01:08 IST
Migrant workers must be sent home in 15 days, says Supreme Court
Jun 10, 2020 01:05 IST
Architecture students oppose plan to hold exams online
Jun 10, 2020 01:02 IST
Scrap fee hike or face action, Maharashtra education department tells schools
Jun 10, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.