Day after cop booked for thrashing PGIMER nurse, cross-FIR lodged

A day after a Punjab Police cop was booked for thrashing a PGIMER nurse and her family members, police have lodged a cross-FIR on the complaint of the cop in question, ASI Diler Khan.

The cop, who is posted at PAP 13 Batallion, Chandigarh, said the allegations against him were baseless and that the nurse’s family had initiated the fight. On Monday evening, he had been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (offence committed by member of an unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, on the complaint of Sushila Rohila, 44, a resident of Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon, who works as a nurse at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Now, a case under the same sections has been lodged against her.

Rohila had stated that Khan along with his wife, Shakila, two daughters and son had thrashed her and her daughter and brother with sticks. The incident took place after she objected to the cop abusing her daughter. Heated arguments ensued following which the cop’s wife pulled her hair. They, then, allegedly attacked her and her family members with sticks, leaving her bleeding. She was admitted to PGIMER, from where she was discharged on Tuesday.

ASI Khan had refuted the claim saying, “They blocked my way when I was leaving for duty. Furthermore, I did not abuse the girl as I am myself a father of two daughters.”

Rohila alleged that the cop had been threatening her family for the past five years.

Nayagaon station house officer Ashok Kumar said, “We are investigating the matter. The victims’ statements are yet to be recorded. No arrest has been made yet.”