Day after FIR, Youth Akali Dal cries foul, says police going soft on Congress, AAP

YAD Ludhiana chief says both parties held gatherings in the past week, but police acted only against the Akali Dal.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A day after being booked for holding a protest against a private hospital for “refusing treatment to a critical Covid patient”, Youth Akali Dal’s (YAD) district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha accused the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government of quelling protests that exposed the state of Punjab’s healthcare system.

Gosha alleged the police were using different yardstick for registering cases.

“In the last one week, both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have organised gatherings and violated social distancing norms, but no case was registered. However, an FIR was lodged after YAD held a protest,” he added.

Gosha said even health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu attended a function near Raikot on Friday where a large number of people were present.



“Besides, the AAP submitted a memorandum to officials on Friday, where again social distancing norms were violated. Chairman of the Mullanpur market committee assumed charge in presence of a crowd and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was the chief guest. Police should register a case against the Congress and AAP leaders as well,” he demanded, while adding he will continue to “expose private hospitals and state government”.

