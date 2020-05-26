Sections
Home / Cities / Day after landing at Ludhiana airport, Air India security staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Day after landing at Ludhiana airport, Air India security staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The 50-year-old Delhi resident had landed with 10 other passengers at the Sahnewal airport on a domestic flight from Delhi on Monday

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 50-year-old Air India airport security employee tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, a day after he landed with 10 other passengers at the Sahnewal airport in Ludhiana on a domestic flight from Delhi.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said the infected person is a resident of Delhi, and was isolated at the civil hospital immediately, while his 10 co-passengers, whose samples were taken, had tested negative, and were placed under mandatory home quarantine.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, out of the 116 samples, the reports of 114 samples have arrived, of which one has tested positive.

The district case count stands at 181.



RPF jawans being discharged from Mother and Child Hospital, Chandigarh Road, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. ( ht photo )

32 RPF JAWANS DISCHARGED

Meanwhile, as many as 32 railway police force (RPF) jawans who were infected by Covid-19 were discharged from the Mother and Child Hospital on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday and sent to the isolation centre of the railway station.

Besides, two employees of Hindustan Tyre company and a railway employee were also discharged by the hospital authorities.

According to Dr Amita Jain, senior medical officer (SMO) of the hospital, all the patients were asymptomatic and tested negative in their repeat tests.

As many as 57 jawans were tested positive of COVID-19 so far, leading to the shutting down of the RPF post at the Ludhiana railway station. Presently, RPF jawans from Jalandhar were deployed on crowd control duty at Ludhiana.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

27 Shramik trains depart from Maharashtra on Tuesday
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases
May 27, 2020 00:43 IST
First major locust attack in state since 1993; 3 districts hit
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.