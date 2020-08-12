Day after protest without masks, Ludhiana police ask LIP president Simarjeet Bains to submit Covid report

On August 11, the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) had staged a protest outside the office of police commissioner in Ludhiana against the police department for not taking action against MP Ravneet Singh Bittu whom they accused of thrashing and tossing the turban of LIP leader Sunny Kainth. (HT FILE)

A day after Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) president Simarjeet Bains and his supporters were booked for staging a protest outside the office of police commissioner without masks, the police has asked Bains to get himself and his supporters tested for Covid-19 and submit the reports with the concerned police stations.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jatinder Chopra said that the decision of serving a notice to the LIP leader was taken in wake of the rising Covid cases in the city. It was reported that during the protest, the MLA and his supporters were not wearing masks and violated social distancing guidelines.

“The virus does not differentiate between a leader and a common man. Several supporters had gathered to protest and many among them were not wearing masks. Anyone among them could be an asymptomatic carrier. For their safety and of others, we have asked Bains and his supporters to get themselves tested and submit the reports,” said ACP (Central) Jatinder Chopra.

“We are serving them notices in this regard. Further action will be taken if the leader will not respond to the notices,” added Chopra.

Sources said that the police could also proceed with cancelling the passports of LIP leader and his supporters.

‘POLICE CAN’T INFRINGE ON MY FUNDAMENTAL RIGHTS’

Reacting sharply, Bains said that those in power are using coronavirus as a tool to quell democratic rights of the people. Leaders across the world are using the virus as a ploy to impose dictatorial rule, he added.

“Punjab Police is no different. I have not received any notice. Police cannot impose their authority upon me. They cannot infringe on my fundamental rights and cannot force me to get the Covid-19 test,” said Bains.

Bains said that he will hold a fortnightly panchayat against the police at Ludhiana Circuit House wherein residents facing any police atrocities could raise the issue before him and he will take the matter with those in power, pressing the authorities to act and bring justice to the aggrieved.

THE TRIGGER

The Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) had staged a protest against Ludhiana police for not taking action against MP Ravneet Singh Bittu whom they accused of thrashing and tossing the turban of LIP leader Sunny Kainth on Saturday.