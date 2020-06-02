Day-old infant’s body found at Dahanu coast

The body of a day-old male infant was found on the seashore in Dahanu on Tuesday morning.

We have registered a case under Section 317 (abandonment of child) of the IPC against unknown persons, said a police officer.

We suspect that the baby may have been dumped by the mother, said a police officer. “We are also checking the nearby private maternity and government hospitals for new deliveries in the past week to get some clues,” said the official.