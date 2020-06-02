Sections
Home / Cities / Day-old infant’s body found at Dahanu coast

Day-old infant’s body found at Dahanu coast

The body of a day-old male infant was found on the seashore in Dahanu on Tuesday morning. We have registered a case under Section 317 (abandonment of child) of the IPC against unknown persons, said a...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:50 IST

By Ram Parmar,

The body of a day-old male infant was found on the seashore in Dahanu on Tuesday morning.

We have registered a case under Section 317 (abandonment of child) of the IPC against unknown persons, said a police officer.

We suspect that the baby may have been dumped by the mother, said a police officer. “We are also checking the nearby private maternity and government hospitals for new deliveries in the past week to get some clues,” said the official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha to alert 15 lakh farmers with text and voice messages about locusts
Jun 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
Jun 02, 2020 20:23 IST
Car floats away as man desperately tries to save it. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 20:15 IST
Supreme Court mulls allowing physical hearings after lawyers complain
Jun 02, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.