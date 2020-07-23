DC marks probe into Jalandhar pvt hospital overcharging for covid-19 test

Jalandhar Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori has marked an inquiry against Patel Hospital, Civil Lines, for charging Rs 5,500 for a covid-19 test from a person on July 21, even as the government-fixed maximum charges for the test, including GST/taxes, are Rs 2,400. The state government orders were issued on July 8.

The complainant, Rajeeb Makol, of GTB Nagar, filed a complaint on Wednesday. He needed the report as he needed to travel out of state. He claimed he got to know of the fixed charges, only after his friend was charged Rs 2,400 at another lab.

Patel Hospital spokesperson Dyal Singh said, “The Rs 5,500 charged from patient includes Rs 2,400 for the test and for isolation room charges. The hospital complies with all state government directions.”

The DC confirmed that assistant commissioner Randeep Singh Gill is conducting an inquiry and added people were welcome to file a complaint of violation of the order.