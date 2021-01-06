Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / DCPCR disposes of 890 cases in the last quarter

DCPCR disposes of 890 cases in the last quarter

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has disposed of 890 cases during the last quarter, between October and December 2020, ---800 times the...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has disposed of 890 cases during the last quarter, between October and December 2020, ---800 times the earlier average disposal rate and the highest since it has been constituted, the commission said on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the commission said that in the earlier quarter, between July and September 2020, it had disposed of 432 cases. “In the last quarter, out of a total of 890 cases, a substantial number of 533 complaints related to missing children where Commission is the monitoring authority, 195 complaints related to the right to education and 125 complaints related to health & nutrition of children were resolved. Through grievance resolution, the DCPCR has been making crucial interventions such as in a case, a child who was being denied admission in Class XI on the basis of certain discriminatory admission rules and had suffered mental agony running from pillar to post, was able to obtain admission with the assistance of DCPCR, despite the rules being contrary,” the statement stated.

“In a critical case, where a child was found COVID positive in Udayan Care Child Care Institution and all other children, who were needed to be tested could not be taken outside due to risk of exposure, DCPCR intervened to arrange COVID testing of all 24 children within the Children’s Home,” the statement added.

DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said, “It is not the existence of grievances with the government that separates a good democracy from a poor one but how the government chooses to respond to it. The Commission will continue to promote the cause of the children, be their relentless advocate, and amplify their voices.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Former TDP minister held in Hyd abduction case
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
SC agrees to examine U’khand and UP’s laws on conversions
by Abraham Thomas
UP: Temple priest, aides charged with rape-murder of woman
by HT Correspondent
Covering all 300mn people could take 7-8 months: Paul
by Anonna Dutt
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.