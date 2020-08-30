Sections
Home / Cities / DCW rescues mentally ill woman roaming around near Rashtrapati Bhawan

DCW rescues mentally ill woman roaming around near Rashtrapati Bhawan

New DelhiThe Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday said it rescued a 35-year-old woman who was seen roaming about bare bodied near Rashtrapati Bhawan. A DCW team reached the...

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday said it rescued a 35-year-old woman who was seen roaming about bare bodied near Rashtrapati Bhawan.

A DCW team reached the spot after a mediaperson shared the information about the woman, and rescued her. “The team gave her clothes and took her to the Parliament Street police station where a DD entry was registered. She had a school bag with her, which contained a few books and her Aadhaar card”, the DCW said in a statement.

According to information on the Aadhaar card, the woman belonged to outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala.



The team took her to the address mentioned in the card, where the woman’s family said she left the house after her husband’s death six months ago. “The woman’s sister-in-law informed that she had two children and she had been looking after them since she left. Her mental condition deteriorated after her husband’s death,” it said.

A DCW member said after the family refused to take responsibility of the woman, they took her to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

According to admission procedures, the hospital required an order from a magistrate. The victim was taken for medical examination and was presented before a metropolitan magistrate, who ordered her transfer to the hospital. “The woman has been shifted to IBHAS and her treatment is under way,” said Swati Maliwal, chief, DCW.

“A DD entry was registered in the matter by the DCW members. The woman was sent for medical examination,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

IBHAS director Nimesh Desai said the woman is being taken care of. “Her mental health assessment is being done. Her Covid-19 sample has been sent for testing,” Desai said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Thousands displaced as excess rain, overflowing dams flood central India
Aug 31, 2020 01:24 IST
School vs Covid-19: Voluntary class option divides parents, teachers
Aug 31, 2020 00:28 IST
4 states reject Centre’s options over GST dues
Aug 31, 2020 00:55 IST
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Aug 30, 2020 21:15 IST

latest news

Boseman’s last tweet becomes most-liked tweet ever
Aug 31, 2020 02:00 IST
66-year-old booked for sodomising 4-year-old grandchild in Mumbai
Aug 31, 2020 01:37 IST
2 brothers drown in Kamvari river near Mumbai
Aug 31, 2020 01:36 IST
Digitalisation of lower courts in Mumbai a distant dream; lockdown adds to existing woes
Aug 31, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.