DDA finishing work on Narela flats which could become extended Covid care centre

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working at breakneck speed to complete the work on 2,000 flats located in Narela which are likely to be used as a facility for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to meet the increase in demand for beds.

DDA’s new vice-chairman Anurag Jain said, “Facilities available with us will be given for creating the infrastructure for Covid-19 pandemic. We have already given 2,000 flats for Covid-19 care. Work on another 2,000 flats is going on so that these can be given to the government as and when the need arises.”

In March-end, the DDA had earmarked 4,600 flats in Narela as Covid Care Centre. Over 1,000 flats were used by the Delhi government to create a quarantine facility.

According to a senior DDA official aware of the development, “The flats are ready but we just have to finish the plumbing and other finishing work. We are hopeful of completing the work by month-end. We have already handed over 2,000 flats to the government for the management of the pandemic.”

Jain, who took charge recently, said his priority will be to complete all the ongoing projects in a time-bound manner.

He is also looking at computerisation of all the citizen-centric processes, an initiative taken by the previous V-C Tarun Kapoor. “The focus will be on the computerisation of various processes to ensure transparency in our functioning and provide the facility to people.”