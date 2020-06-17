Sections
Home / Cities / DDA finishing work on Narela flats which could become extended Covid care centre

DDA finishing work on Narela flats which could become extended Covid care centre

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working at breakneck speed to complete the work on 2,000 flats located in Narela which are likely to be used as a facility for...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 21:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is working at breakneck speed to complete the work on 2,000 flats located in Narela which are likely to be used as a facility for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to meet the increase in demand for beds.

DDA’s new vice-chairman Anurag Jain said, “Facilities available with us will be given for creating the infrastructure for Covid-19 pandemic. We have already given 2,000 flats for Covid-19 care. Work on another 2,000 flats is going on so that these can be given to the government as and when the need arises.”

In March-end, the DDA had earmarked 4,600 flats in Narela as Covid Care Centre. Over 1,000 flats were used by the Delhi government to create a quarantine facility.

According to a senior DDA official aware of the development, “The flats are ready but we just have to finish the plumbing and other finishing work. We are hopeful of completing the work by month-end. We have already handed over 2,000 flats to the government for the management of the pandemic.”



Jain, who took charge recently, said his priority will be to complete all the ongoing projects in a time-bound manner.

He is also looking at computerisation of all the citizen-centric processes, an initiative taken by the previous V-C Tarun Kapoor. “The focus will be on the computerisation of various processes to ensure transparency in our functioning and provide the facility to people.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
Jun 17, 2020 21:36 IST
Instagram famous doggos have a virtual play date and it’s adorable. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance
Jun 17, 2020 21:27 IST
Mertens extends Napoli contract after setting club record
Jun 17, 2020 21:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.