DDA plans a mega sports complex in Dwarka on a PPP mode

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning a mega sports complex in Dwarka and has invited expressions of interest from private players to develop the project and operate it on a public-private partnership model.

Spread over 53 acres, the complex is going to be the biggest sports facility developed by DDA in the city, a senior official said. It is for the first time DDA is hiring a private player to not only construct but to operate the sports facility.

The land-owning agency, which had earlier planned three sports facilities in Dwarka sectors 8, 17 and 22, has now decided to integrate all three and proposed this integrated complex that will have a FIFA-compliant football stadium, shooting range, swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, etc.

“We have decided to integrate all the projects and develop this sports complex,” the official said.

At present, the land-owning agency has 15 sports complexes—Siri Fort, Yamuna, Commonwealth Games, etc., three mini-complexes with facilities for a few sports and two golf courses.

In Dwarka, there is just one sports complex in sector 10, which was constructed 15 years ago.

A senior DDA official said, “This will be a state-of-the-art facility with sports infrastructure as per international standards. This is the first time we plan to develop the facility on a PPP basis. We have invited expressions of interest after which we will float tenders for the Rs 250-crore project,” said the official.

According to a senior DDA official, the private developer will be given two years to complete the project after the work is awarded.

While locals welcomed the move, they say there should be more sports complexes in different areas than just one facility.

“It is good that they are finally thinking about creating a new facility, as there is an urgent requirement for it. But we want more sports facilities to be planned in different sectors so that it is convenient for people to go,” Sudha Sinha, president of Federation of CGHS Dwarka, said.