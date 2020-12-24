DDA to offer 1,210 flats in its new housing scheme in January

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday approved the proposal to launch a new housing scheme next year in January wherein 1,210 flats, mostly in high and middle income category, will be put on sale. This was approved along with other important proposals such as development control norms for unauthorised colonies and modification in the transit oriented development policy.

The proposals were approved in a meeting, chaired by Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, on Wednesday.

Delhi L-G tweeted, “Chaired meeting of Delhi Development Authority with VC, DDA @official_dda and other members. After detailed deliberations following key proposals were approved by the Authority: Development Control Norms for Unauthorised Colonies; Housing Scheme 2021, modification in Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy & Regulation, change of land use for TOD project at Trilokpuri, modification in UBBLs-2016 to promote Ease of Doing Business, disposal of Group Housing plots by e -auction.”

Of the 1210 flats, 230 are high income group (HIG) flats in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, 704 middle income group flats in Jasola and Dwarka and remaining in Manglapuri in Dwarka for economically weaker section category. A senior DDA official said that the 2021 housing scheme will be launched in January next year.

After three unsuccessful housing schemes, the land-owning agency is hoping for a good response to its new housing scheme as these flats are spacious and located in areas which are well connected to the rest of the city.

Last year, the DDA had put 18,000 flats, but had to reduce the number of flats in the scheme from to 10,294, as it didn’t get the desired response. The land-owning agency had received 45,012 applications for its flats, but it could sell only 8,438 flats—488 HIG, 1,555 in MIG, 5,172 in low income group (LIG) and 1,223 EWS category flats--- of which close to 6,000 flats have been returned, according to a senior official aware of the development.

A year after the Centre started the process to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has formulated the development control norms for these colonies. In a meeting chaired by Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, the DDA gave preliminary approval to the development control norms for unauthorised colonies.

According to senior DDA officials, the norms will pave the way for planned development in these colonies. Apart from this, several key proposals such as housing scheme for 2021, modifications in the Transit Oriented Development policy etc were also approved in the meeting.

Last year, the Centre had passed the National Capital territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019, to confer ownership rights to residents in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Centre had directed the DDA to formulate norms for planned development in these colonies to improve the existing infrastructure.

The DDA has revised the TOD policy and identified 12 nodes (locations) which will be developed as per the TOD norms wherein development will be done around the transit.