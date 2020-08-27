DDA to start public consultation for Delhi’s master plan 2041 from Sept 2

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority will start public consultations for the preparation of Master Plan of Delhi-2041, a vision document for the city’s development in the next two decades, from September 2.

The existing Master Plan of Delhi-2021, which came into effect on February 7, 2007, will be in force till the new plan is notified.

To begin with, the land-owning agency will call resident welfare associations of unauthorised colonies. The Centre, last year, had started the process of giving ownership rights to residents of Delhi 1,731 unauthorised colonies -- which has become a core issue and a bone of contention between Delhi’s political parties.

A senior DDA official said, “To begin this process, an online meeting will be held on September 2 with RWAs of unauthorised colonies of Delhi. This is to understand the issues in their localities and discuss possible solutions for improving the quality of life of residents in these areas.”

The DDA has roped in the National Institute of Urban Afffairs, an advisory body under the Union minister of Housing and urban affairs, for the preparation of MPD-2041.

The DDA had started the process to confer ownership rights to residents in unauthorised colonies in December 2019. Just days before the model code of conduct for the Delhi assembly elections was put in force, the Centre had handed over ownership rights documents to 20 property owners under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY).

Close to 30% to 35% of the city’s population live in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The DDA official said that for the consultation process, RWAs of these colonies can register by sending an e-mail at mpd2041@gmail.com.

The land-owning agency has also launched an interactive microsite ‘Public Engagement Portal for MPD-2041’ for dissemination of information about the consultative process, the official said.

DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain said, “We look forward to active participation from the people of Delhi and seek their support towards shaping a shared vision for Delhi.”

The DDA official said that the land-owning agency plans to hold large-scale consultative meetings with various groups. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, these meetings will be held online.

After unauthorised colonies, DDA will hold meetings with various stakeholders and citizen groups such as RWAs, market and trader associations, industry associations, informal sector, women, children and youth, professional bodies and associations, etc., in the next two months.

The NIUA has been asked to submit the draft MPD-2041by December this year, another official said.